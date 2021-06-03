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Former VP Of Pfizer Says The Government Is Lying and they want a DIGITAL I.D. System In Place
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170 views • June 03, 2021
" Everything that our governments are telling us about the virus, treatments, vaccines, and measures to take are all wrong."
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b8ec2c06fe3d64b0f504a7
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b8ec2c06fe3d64b0f504a7
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