Depart from ME those who practice unrighteousness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #121; Our current study of James chapter one, has led us into the end of the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 7. To be a DOER of the WORD was the call from our Lord Jesus Christ, it has to be in the SPIRIT and motivated by the word, not religious works programs. Feel free to comment and share, thanks!