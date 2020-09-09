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Channeled message about 2020 - channeled in 2018 - #my first video
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29 views • September 09, 2020
March 13th 2020 I shared this video. March 13th 2020 I for the first time realised, that I could no longer be silent about my ability to foresee the future. Because it has been going on for years... But now I could see, that this was serious. And I had to put away my fear and modesty about speaking up. So I made this video - my first video on my YT-channel Lizandra Aluna... I was shy... I held back a little of the things I had seen. But a lot of it came out that day. The day I had my debut of talking.
Now I just realise, that maybe I should share it here too
Now I just realise, that maybe I should share it here too
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