Channeled message about 2020 - channeled in 2018 - #my first video

March 13th 2020 I shared this video. March 13th 2020 I for the first time realised, that I could no longer be silent about my ability to foresee the future. Because it has been going on for years... But now I could see, that this was serious. And I had to put away my fear and modesty about speaking up. So I made this video - my first video on my YT-channel Lizandra Aluna... I was shy... I held back a little of the things I had seen. But a lot of it came out that day. The day I had my debut of talking.



Now I just realise, that maybe I should share it here too