SANTA ARRESTED FOR NO MASK, BOOZE BAN IN NORWAY & SUPREME COURT JUDGE IS AGAINST MANDATORY VACCINES!

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pressfortruth
Gestapo thugs in Germany are arresting people (even Santa Clause) for not wearing masks while also enforcing a 6 meter rule with a poll for people walking around outside. Meanwhile Norway is banning the sale of booze by bars and restaurants in an attempt to “slow the Omicron outbreak and a Supreme Court judge who believes that just like selling cakes to gay couples, people have right to a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth brings you up to date on the latest Coronavirus news as we all continue to navigate the Covid-19(84) nightmare.
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Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtyItH7b1R4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFlc4rSyff4
https://i.imgur.com/tmfR3Mu.jpg
Del Bigtree On Coronavirus And The Coming MANDATORY Vaccination Program!
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=PZIKikFD4q8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mq47V42UbX5Y/
https://theconversation.com/covid-19-vaccine-inequity-allowed-omicron-to-emerge-173361
https://www.allsides.com/news/2021-12-08-1553/fda-says-it-now-needs-75-years-fully-release-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-data
https://www.politico.eu/article/norway-prohibit-alcohol-serving-halt-omicron-outbreak/?utm_source=RSS_Feed&;utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=RSS_Syndication
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/supreme-court-judge-says-gay-rights-case-proves-vaccine-mandate-illegal/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over