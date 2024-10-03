BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When will you be Purged, Remember the Census Building Purge Alarm?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
192 views • 7 months ago

Did Trump Call for a Purge what is the Predictive Programing

We will cover the evidence about the Purge predictive programing under Trump’s administration and comments.   How will this be turned on Christians?

Big Picture

Why does Netanyahu have a syringe on his desk like a trophy? 

War Fever is not Christian nor Biblical

So Iran attacks Isreal with missiles from retaliation.   Now a coalition is being formed to attack Iran.  There are many Christians in Iran…    Having a war fever is not Christian.   There is a very large population in Lebanon that are Christians.

Right / Left programing

Keywords
order out of chaosfinal dayssjwellfireare we in the end of dayspurge trumptrump calls for a purge
