Ukrainian military warehouses in Nikolaev and Kherson struck by Russia

Ukrainian military warehouses in Nikolaev and Kherson were struck in an attack by Russian forces. A warehouse with Western-produced long-range air missiles for Ukrainian aircraft in Nikolaev was destroyed by a night attack by Iskander-M missiles. Meanwhile in Kherson, concentration points for temporary deployments and storage areas for military assets, equipment and weaponry were defeated by artillery fire.
