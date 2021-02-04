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ΝΤΕΪΒΙΝΤ ΑΪΚ: Ο ΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΚΑΙ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΖΕΤΑΙ! ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΕΣΟΥΜΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΥΠΟΔΟΥΛΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ, ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΜΠΟΡΕΣΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΥΠΟΔΟΥΛΩΣΟΥΝ...
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592 views • February 04, 2021
Toύς τα βγάζει όλα στη φόρα χύμα & τσουβαλάτα ο Ντέιβιντ Άικ, "γιατί κάνουν λοκντάουν σε όλο τον κόσμο".
"Ο ΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΚΑΙ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΖΕΤΑΙ!"
"Ο ΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΚΑΙ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΖΕΤΑΙ!"
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