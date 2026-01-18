BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This TERRIBLE Double Sink Had to Go… The Plumbing Nightmare That Followed 😳
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
14 views • 1 hour ago

We finally removed our horribly designed double sink and upgraded to a modern, deep kitchen sink with all the fancy features — but doing a simple sink install in El Salvador quickly turned into a full plumbing nightmare.

Nothing fit.

The imported sink fittings didn’t match local plumbing, the pipes were incompatible, and we had to hunt down the main water shutoff for the entire house just to stop the chaos. To make things even more complicated, the granite countertop had to be cut so the new sink would actually fit.

This video shows the real reality of home renovations in El Salvador — the stuff no one tells you about before moving or investing here. From mismatched standards to creative problem solving, this is everyday life for expats renovating abroad.

If you’re thinking about moving to El Salvador, buying a house, or doing renovations outside North America, this video is for you.


⭐ KEY TAKEAWAYS

Not all imported fixtures match local plumbing standards

Renovations in El Salvador often require on-the-spot problem solving

Finding the main water shutoff isn’t always obvious

Granite countertops may need modification for modern fixtures

Expect delays, surprises, and creative solutions when renovating abroad

📍 LOCATION

El Salvador 🇸🇻


💱 CURRENCY

US Dollar (USD)


👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 FAMILY

Family of expats living full-time in El Salvador


🗓️ TIMELINE

Home renovation update during our life in El Salvador


🔍 RELATED KEYWORDS

living in El Salvador, El Salvador expat life, El Salvador plumbing, home renovation El Salvador, sink installation problems, Chinese imported sinks, granite countertop cutting, expat renovation, real life in El Salvador, moving abroad challenges, Central America expats


🔥 TRENDING HASHTAGS

#LivingInElSalvador #ElSalvadorExpats #ExpatLife #HomeRenovation #PlumbingProblems #RenovationGoneWrong #RealLifeAbroad #MovingToElSalvador #SinkUpgrade #ExpatReality


👋 CLOSING

Thanks for watching and supporting our journey living in El Salvador. If this video helped or made you laugh, please like, subscribe, and share — it really helps the channel grow.


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


moving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorel salvador lifestyleel salvador expatsreal life in el salvadorel salvador plumbingsink installation gone wrongexpat home renovationel salvador home renovationplumbing problems abroadinstalling sink el salvadorchinese sink fittingsgranite countertop cuttingel salvador house problemsdiy abroadrenovation nightmaresink upgradedeep kitchen sinkexpat reality
