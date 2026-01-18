This TERRIBLE Double Sink Had to Go… The Plumbing Nightmare That Followed 😳

We finally removed our horribly designed double sink and upgraded to a modern, deep kitchen sink with all the fancy features — but doing a simple sink install in El Salvador quickly turned into a full plumbing nightmare.

Nothing fit.

The imported sink fittings didn’t match local plumbing, the pipes were incompatible, and we had to hunt down the main water shutoff for the entire house just to stop the chaos. To make things even more complicated, the granite countertop had to be cut so the new sink would actually fit.

This video shows the real reality of home renovations in El Salvador — the stuff no one tells you about before moving or investing here. From mismatched standards to creative problem solving, this is everyday life for expats renovating abroad.

If you’re thinking about moving to El Salvador, buying a house, or doing renovations outside North America, this video is for you.





⭐ KEY TAKEAWAYS

Not all imported fixtures match local plumbing standards

Renovations in El Salvador often require on-the-spot problem solving

Finding the main water shutoff isn’t always obvious

Granite countertops may need modification for modern fixtures

Expect delays, surprises, and creative solutions when renovating abroad

