Robyn Openshaw & Ann Vandersteel Talk About That Nurse In Tennessee

I met "The Steel Truth" Ann Vandersteel in South Florida, and we connected immediately. I share a few thoughts about the 11-event tour, possibly the most ambitious thing I've ever done, and a story from Tennessee from December 2020 that shows you just how far our mainstream media is willing to go, to cover up injury and death.





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