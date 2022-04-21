Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems during the special military operation in Ukraine

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▫️The Smerch multiple-launch rocket launcher, having been tasked with destroying armament and ammunition depots, loaded rockets and moved to a firing position.
▫️The troops discovered the position of the target and conducted a salvo launch.
Source @MoD Russia