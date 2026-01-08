The U.S. Senate approved a war powers resolution on Venezuela, voting 52–47.

The move is designed to prevent Trump from launching further military action against Venezuela without explicit congressional approval.

Adding: Trump's post:

Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again. This Vote greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security, impeding the President’s Authority as Commander in Chief. In any event, and despite their “stupidity,” the War Powers Act is Unconstitutional, totally violating Article II of the Constitution, as all Presidents, and their Departments of Justice, have determined before me. Nevertheless, a more important Senate Vote will be taking place next week on this very subject.

Adding:

Bloomberg reports the White House shut Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard out of months of planning to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing concerns that her past opposition to U.S. military intervention cast doubt on her willingness to support the operation.

Her exclusion was so widely known inside the administration that aides joked her title — DNI — stood for “Do Not Invite.”







