© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Shoots Down Passenger Plane
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
741 views • February 13, 2023
US Shoots Down Passenger Plane (Are we ready for this?)
People listen, with the way things are going it's just a matter of a short time before this happens. I'm not getting on a plane anytime soon. Hear what I have to say and let me know what you think about it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.