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"The Big Lie" Update - Who Was Running The Sting Operation?
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211 views • June 05, 2021
In this "The Big Lie!" Update:
Ruby Freemans Daughter, Wadrea Moss to give video deposition under penalty of perjury. Pennsylvania’s Patriot Senator Doug Mastriano leads state legislatures on a tour of the Maricopa audit floor. More than 500 Georgia Republicans urge Gov. Brian Kemp to pursue a forensic audit of the 2020 election. Garland Favorito has an update on the scanning of 147k Fulton county ballots. Mike Lindell announces 2 billion dollar lawsuit against Smartmatic and Dominion and releases new documentary Absolutely 9-0
Lot's of Panic!!!
Don't Miss THIS Episode!
-- Links for the video --
Georgia call to action link
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit/125
Pennsylvania call to action link
https://t.me/PennsylvaniaAudit/66
New Hampshire call to action link
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit/151
Dr, Frank interview wit Andrew Wommack
https://truthandliberty.net/episode/dr-douglas-g-frank-on-analyzing-the-2020-election/
Mike Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 documentary
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
-- Telegram channels: --
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots
https://t.me/AZAuditNews
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
https://t.me/WisconsinAudit
Links for the video -
Georgia call to action link
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit/125
Pennsylvania call to action link
https://t.me/PennsylvaniaAudit/66
New Hempshire call to action link
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit/151
Dr, Frank interview wit Andrew Wommack
https://truthandliberty.net/episode/dr-douglas-g-frank-on-analyzing-the-2020-election/
Mike Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 dosumentary
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
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▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
Ruby Freemans Daughter, Wadrea Moss to give video deposition under penalty of perjury. Pennsylvania’s Patriot Senator Doug Mastriano leads state legislatures on a tour of the Maricopa audit floor. More than 500 Georgia Republicans urge Gov. Brian Kemp to pursue a forensic audit of the 2020 election. Garland Favorito has an update on the scanning of 147k Fulton county ballots. Mike Lindell announces 2 billion dollar lawsuit against Smartmatic and Dominion and releases new documentary Absolutely 9-0
Lot's of Panic!!!
Don't Miss THIS Episode!
-- Links for the video --
Georgia call to action link
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit/125
Pennsylvania call to action link
https://t.me/PennsylvaniaAudit/66
New Hampshire call to action link
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit/151
Dr, Frank interview wit Andrew Wommack
https://truthandliberty.net/episode/dr-douglas-g-frank-on-analyzing-the-2020-election/
Mike Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 documentary
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
-- Telegram channels: --
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots
https://t.me/AZAuditNews
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
https://t.me/WisconsinAudit
Links for the video -
Georgia call to action link
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit/125
Pennsylvania call to action link
https://t.me/PennsylvaniaAudit/66
New Hempshire call to action link
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit/151
Dr, Frank interview wit Andrew Wommack
https://truthandliberty.net/episode/dr-douglas-g-frank-on-analyzing-the-2020-election/
Mike Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 dosumentary
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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