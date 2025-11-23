BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The End (as we know it)
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 21 hours ago

Brisk acoustic guitar strums and a relentless train-beat snare propel this folk-rock track with urgency from the outset, Verses feature rapid, percussive spoken vocals paired with sharp drums and an active, melodic bassline, Choruses erupt in layered harmonies, intertwining with jangly guitars and rich bass countermelodies, Arrangement stays tight and lean with no solos or bridges, driving an unbroken, rhythm-fueled energy throughout, Alliteration in the vocal phrasing heightens rhythmic intensity, creating a compelling, percussive hook with every name dropped

[Verse 1: The Panic] That's great, it starts with an earthquake Birds and snakes and aeroplanes And Lenny Bruce is not afraid. Eye of a hurricane, listen to yourself churn Uh oh, overflow, save yourself, serve yourself Vitriolic, patriotic, slam fight, bright light Feeling pretty psyched.

[Chorus: The Anthem] It's the end of the world as we know it It's the end of the world as we know it It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine.

[Verse 2: The Fast Part] Six o'clock, TV hour, don't get caught in foreign tower Offer me solutions, offer me alternatives and I decline. The other night I drifted nice continental drift divide Leonard Bernstein! Leonid Brezhnev! Lenny Bruce and Lester Bangs! Birthday party, cheesecake, jellybean, BOOM.

[Chorus/Outro: The Release] It's the end of the world as we know it (Time I had some time alone) It's the end of the world as we know it (Time I had some time alone) It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine. I feel fine.

Keywords
verses feature rapidpercussive spoken vocals paired with sharp drums and an activemelodic basslinechoruses erupt in layered harmoniesintertwining with jangly guitars and rich bass countermelodiesarrangement stays tight and lean with no solos or bridgesdriving an unbrokenrhythm-fueled energy throughoutalliteration in the vocal phrasing heightens rhythmic intensitycreating a compellingpercussive hook with every name dropped
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy