Brisk acoustic guitar strums and a relentless train-beat snare propel this folk-rock track with urgency from the outset, Verses feature rapid, percussive spoken vocals paired with sharp drums and an active, melodic bassline, Choruses erupt in layered harmonies, intertwining with jangly guitars and rich bass countermelodies, Arrangement stays tight and lean with no solos or bridges, driving an unbroken, rhythm-fueled energy throughout, Alliteration in the vocal phrasing heightens rhythmic intensity, creating a compelling, percussive hook with every name dropped



[Verse 1: The Panic] That's great, it starts with an earthquake Birds and snakes and aeroplanes And Lenny Bruce is not afraid. Eye of a hurricane, listen to yourself churn Uh oh, overflow, save yourself, serve yourself Vitriolic, patriotic, slam fight, bright light Feeling pretty psyched.



[Chorus: The Anthem] It's the end of the world as we know it It's the end of the world as we know it It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine.



[Verse 2: The Fast Part] Six o'clock, TV hour, don't get caught in foreign tower Offer me solutions, offer me alternatives and I decline. The other night I drifted nice continental drift divide Leonard Bernstein! Leonid Brezhnev! Lenny Bruce and Lester Bangs! Birthday party, cheesecake, jellybean, BOOM.



[Chorus/Outro: The Release] It's the end of the world as we know it (Time I had some time alone) It's the end of the world as we know it (Time I had some time alone) It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine. I feel fine.

