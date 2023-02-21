Basics Of Ham Radio Part 2 UHF/VHF Bands

I will be covering the second part on the Basic Introductions To Ham Radio for beginners. This video is based off what was learned in Episode 1. It is more advance in how you can use your Ham Radio in the UHF/VHF bands.
Topics include DMR (Digital Voice Mode), Repeaters, Gateways, Nodes. This is critical in order to reach Digital Voice "Chat Rooms" which I broke down by manufacturer. Also the use of "Hot Spots" and why they are a key part of operating in the DMR mode.
First Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkfCmoABoqk
Repeaterbook.com - https://www.repeaterbook.com/repeaters/index.php?state_id=none
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.