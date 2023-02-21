Basics Of Ham Radio Part 2 UHF/VHF Bands

I will be covering the second part on the Basic Introductions To Ham Radio for beginners. This video is based off what was learned in Episode 1. It is more advance in how you can use your Ham Radio in the UHF/VHF bands. Topics include DMR (Digital Voice Mode), Repeaters, Gateways, Nodes. This is critical in order to reach Digital Voice "Chat Rooms" which I broke down by manufacturer. Also the use of "Hot Spots" and why they are a key part of operating in the DMR mode. First Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkfCmoABoqk Repeaterbook.com - https://www.repeaterbook.com/repeaters/index.php?state_id=none

