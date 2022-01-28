BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truckers For Freedom Roll Through Toronto As the 'Coward of the County' Goes Into Hiding in Ottawa
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • January 28, 2022
As thousands of truckers and fellow protesters honker down on Ottawa, today Justin Trudeau told Canada via his Twitter account that he was in touch with someone who tested positive for Covid last night and that he was putting himself into isolation. I don't get it. Trudeau is triple vaxxed and he put himself in isolation. Trudeau tells us that we have to follow the science and get vaccinated. How can we trust the science if the science is leaky? Will we ever get over this Pandemic if we keep running and hiding under a rock if we come in contact with the Covid Boogeyman? I also give you an update on the Great Canadian Convoy as it came through my home city of Toronto today. By the way, the truckers that went through Toronto today were a smaller group from Western and Niagara Ontario. The main convoy was up in Northern Ontario coming across the Trans Canada Highway.

#JustinTrudeau #FreedomConvoy #CovidCoward


Related links:

Far-right groups hope trucker convoy will be Canada’s Jan. 6 insurrection
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XBagR4z4P4

Trudeau says "fringe minority" in trucker convoy with "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDfMybczw1k

FUREY FACTOR: OTTAWA-BOUND CONVOY Truckers are protesting vax mandates; what will happen?
Toronto Sun YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6s4dTWFLF8


You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

Please follow me on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
justintrudeautruckersforfreedomfreedomconvoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy