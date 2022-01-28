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Truckers For Freedom Roll Through Toronto As the 'Coward of the County' Goes Into Hiding in Ottawa
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110 views • January 28, 2022
As thousands of truckers and fellow protesters honker down on Ottawa, today Justin Trudeau told Canada via his Twitter account that he was in touch with someone who tested positive for Covid last night and that he was putting himself into isolation. I don't get it. Trudeau is triple vaxxed and he put himself in isolation. Trudeau tells us that we have to follow the science and get vaccinated. How can we trust the science if the science is leaky? Will we ever get over this Pandemic if we keep running and hiding under a rock if we come in contact with the Covid Boogeyman? I also give you an update on the Great Canadian Convoy as it came through my home city of Toronto today. By the way, the truckers that went through Toronto today were a smaller group from Western and Niagara Ontario. The main convoy was up in Northern Ontario coming across the Trans Canada Highway.
#JustinTrudeau #FreedomConvoy #CovidCoward
Related links:
Far-right groups hope trucker convoy will be Canada’s Jan. 6 insurrection
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XBagR4z4P4
Trudeau says "fringe minority" in trucker convoy with "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDfMybczw1k
FUREY FACTOR: OTTAWA-BOUND CONVOY Truckers are protesting vax mandates; what will happen?
Toronto Sun YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6s4dTWFLF8
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#JustinTrudeau #FreedomConvoy #CovidCoward
Related links:
Far-right groups hope trucker convoy will be Canada’s Jan. 6 insurrection
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XBagR4z4P4
Trudeau says "fringe minority" in trucker convoy with "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians
Global News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDfMybczw1k
FUREY FACTOR: OTTAWA-BOUND CONVOY Truckers are protesting vax mandates; what will happen?
Toronto Sun YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6s4dTWFLF8
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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