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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: November 12, 2020
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476 views • November 13, 2020
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Two harmonic tremors (including this 6.0 Tonga Quake @ 416.9-K Depth) struck under the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone up from nine last week with five, seven, four, four, six, two, four, one, five, five, seven, four, seven, two, seven, three, six, two, six, two, seven, four and five from the previous weeks. The 5.2 Philippines “Harmonic Tremor” (wiki) Quake (USGS) struck well below the 520-Km Transition Zone Discontinuity sending magma-wave action across the bottom high-pressure area of the regional Superplume-corridor network. The high-low see-saw heartbeat pattern is plainly visible illustrated by the nine deep quakes on the Fiji-side of the Origination Zone last week where we see just two for this week. Combine each two-week period together and we have eleven (2+9) preceded by twelve (5+7), eight (4+4), eight (6+2) and five (4+1) showing a clear increase moving towards the peak of the current earth-change uptick period that generally peaks in Weeks 39-40. The projection modeling says that we should see a sharp increase in these deep-harmonic tremors between now and next week’s update report should the heartbeat pattern continue.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Two harmonic tremors (including this 6.0 Tonga Quake @ 416.9-K Depth) struck under the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone up from nine last week with five, seven, four, four, six, two, four, one, five, five, seven, four, seven, two, seven, three, six, two, six, two, seven, four and five from the previous weeks. The 5.2 Philippines “Harmonic Tremor” (wiki) Quake (USGS) struck well below the 520-Km Transition Zone Discontinuity sending magma-wave action across the bottom high-pressure area of the regional Superplume-corridor network. The high-low see-saw heartbeat pattern is plainly visible illustrated by the nine deep quakes on the Fiji-side of the Origination Zone last week where we see just two for this week. Combine each two-week period together and we have eleven (2+9) preceded by twelve (5+7), eight (4+4), eight (6+2) and five (4+1) showing a clear increase moving towards the peak of the current earth-change uptick period that generally peaks in Weeks 39-40. The projection modeling says that we should see a sharp increase in these deep-harmonic tremors between now and next week’s update report should the heartbeat pattern continue.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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