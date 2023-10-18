Create New Account
DR. ASEEM MALHOTRA: END CORRUPTION, RECLAIM MEDICINE
Video  Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-aseem-malhotra-end-corruption-reclaim-medicine/

Cardiologist and heart disease expert, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, discusses the pushback he received since speaking out against the COVID vaccines, and his new fight to help take down the corrupt food system. Get the details on his upcoming wellness conference “Reclaiming Food & Medicine: Ending Corruption & Chronic Disease” in San Jose, CA.

POSTED: October 13, 2023

