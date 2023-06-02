HOW YOUTUBE ROBS CONTENT CREATORS

Closing your Google AdSense account to get your final payment if it was less than $100? They tell you to wait 90 days, but then when the 90 days is up, you are informed that if you have not regained monetization after 50 days, your earnings were "refunded" to advertisers
