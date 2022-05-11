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Stores in Japan self-pay machine trust system / Western feminist nations flash mob looting increasing
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11 views • May 11, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). I noticed some of the stores in Japan have switched over fully to self-cashier systems to cut labor cost, because of Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble money-stealing “homeless people human meat throwing into supermarket food” economy-destroying tax-stealing jobless-increasing reptilian hybrid genocidal psychopathic pedophile cannibal Satanist Nazi eugenics fake COVID19 “our allies’ finance & business destroying” globalist elites. Only in Japan are all customers trusted to use self-charge barcode machines to charge all the merchandise they buy themselves, instead of having any cashiers in the store. In any other country, the customers would walk out without charging some of their merchandise, and thereby, commit theft. In the Western feminist nations where people are filled by the Jezebel demon spirit, the number of flash mob theft has increased so much that many stores are closing their branches down, since they are losing money rather than earning money. They are intentionally causing riots so that they can loot the high end expensive stores and make thousands of dollars, including all the police officers who are looting with shopping carts. The police are also shooting children and getting arrested in entire groups. The pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid police chiefs and CIA directors never get arrested for running global narcotics industries and child trafficking industries. Since the pastors wanted female church donators, and the religious Christians hordes flooded the churches to redefine Bible verses and remove women’s head coverings, now 33.3% of the Western feminist nations are not humans, but they are returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and they will kill these “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel’s religious Christian hordes. Dear brethren, live such holy lives that you please God who sees all things in secret and rewards those who honor him in truth and love and righteousness and honesty and faith and integrity and devotion. Do not be like these crazy lunatic Western feminist nations that are under judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies in American military uniforms, and their “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” pastors and the “Bible redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” religious Christians hordes who are under God’s judgment. They all run to Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, and they all run away from us real Christians who are receiving assassination attempts every day and fighting to defend the human specie & humanoid species & our allies & the earth & the women children. They are like inverted magnets that get attracted to Satan Lucifer, and rebel and get repelled from God. This is the parable of the Western feminist nations’ pastors and religious Christian hordes and the inverted magnets. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking my heart to frantically try to cause a heart attack to try to kill me. They are funny. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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