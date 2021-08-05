Autoimmune Response/Attack on Women's Own Placenta (10-min video)

Dr. Mike Yeadon, Professional Research Scientist. Dr. Yeadon is a former VP of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company and Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy & Respiratory Pharmacology and Toxicology; Dr. Mike is founding CEO Ziarco a bio-tech company; he has looked at the data in depth; Dr. Mike has spent a career in drug discovery; and knows how to analyze the data; he is a research scientist of the first highest caliber. My first degree is in bio-chemistry and toxicology and a research-based pHd in respiratory pharmacology. Worked for 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Was at most senior as vice president and head of worldwide research for respiratory at Pfizer. I left ten years ago. And in that decade consulted to thirty start up biotechnology companies and also founded, and led and ultimately sold my own biotech Ziarco for hundreds of millions of dollars. I believe I'm at least as qualified as any of the scientists and doctors advising the UK governments and others. So what's my motivation for speaking out? I have some significant concerns about policy responses to covid. And in particular today, serious concerns about the safety of these gene-based vaccines against covid. So really why I'm speaking out is: you're being lied to. We're not being treated like adults, and the authorities are not giving us full information about the risks of these products. And so I'm going to try and do a non-science presentation because I really want to speak to you who are probably not scientists, you're a lay audience, so I'll try to do my best. So three things to tell you about my concerns about the impact of these vaccines in reproductive health, fertility and pregnancy. The first thing is so obvious that you'll agree with me when I tell you. And that's that we never never ever give experimental medicines to pregnant women. Why do we not do that? Well you'll probably have heard of the word thalidomide. Sixty years ago through I think an ignorant failure of medicines regulation we were exposed to a new product for morning sickness called thalidomide and it lead to at least 10,000 birth malformations. And we didn't know at the time that the studies they were doing at the time simply wouldn't pick out thalidomide as the toxin in the womb. And I think it also taught us that babies are not safe and protected inside the uterus which is what we used to think. But in fact there are miracle of minute development critical stages especially in the early stages where if they are interfered with by a chemical or something else it can change the course of the development of that child irreparably. So that's the thing to tell you. You never ever give really inadequately tested medicinal products to a pregnant woman. And that is exactly what is happening. Our government is urging pregnant women and woman of child baring age to get vaccinated, and they're telling them they're safe and that's a lie because those studies have simply not been done. So reproductive toxicology has not been undertaken with any of these products. Certainly not a full battery of tests that you would want. So here we are dosing potentially hundreds of millions of women of child-bearing potential with products which are untested in terms of impact on fertilization and development of the baby. That's bad enough because what that tells me is there is recklessness and no one cares. The authorities do not care what happens. But it's much worse than that and remember I'm a toxicologist as well as just a research scientist. Two things to tell you. The first only came to light because of a freedom of information request made by somebody to the Japanese medicines regulator. So the Japanese medicines regulator had required Pfiser to do a study where they looked at how the vaccine distributed around the body in this case of a rat over time. It's a distribution of (pharma-co? connectic?) study and they were not required in America and Europe because that's not what you do with vaccines. But the Japanese regulators required it and I've seen a copy of that report and I'm entirely able to read and interpret it. And to my horror what we find is the vaccine doesn't just distribute around the body and then wash out again which is what you hope. It concentrates in ovaries of rats. And it concentrates at least twenty-fold over the concentration in other background tissues like muscles. What's it doing there? I don't know. You don't want this product in your ovaries. It's simply not necessary to induce immunity to have a vaccine in your ovaries. And as it's concentrating in your ovaries, getting higher concentration over time, they have not even defined what the maximum levels are when that occurs. (the rest of the transcription would not fit) Thank you.