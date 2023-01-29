Create New Account
Jordan Maxwell, the known writer - researcher with many interesting information ...!
Ntinos Hlios
Published Yesterday

Τζόρνταν Μάξγουελ, ο γνωστός συγγραφέας και ερευνητής με πολύ ενδιαφέρουσες πληροφορίες..!Jordan Maxwell, the known writer - researcher with many interesting information ...!


Original Video - Αρχικό Βίντεο:

Τζόρνταν Μάξγουελ, ο γνωστός συγγραφέας και ερευνητής με πολύ ενδιαφέρουσες πληροφορίες..!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx3Yy5Tk2uk

Original channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:

Klark Kent GR

@klarkkentgr6111

https://www.youtube.com/@klarkkentgr6111/featured


Understanding the banking system is understanding the world, Part A:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixPefwngLdg

Understanding the banking system is understanding the world, Part B:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YNi_ghAqDE


Music - Μουσική :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihr0y7ayGV0



Αρχικό κείμενο - Original text:

" Όσο πιο πολύ μορφώνεσαι τόσο πιο πολύ καταλαβένεις απο που προέρχεται το καθετί

τόσο πιο εμφανές γίνονται όλα και ξεκινάς και βλέπεις ψέματα παντού..

 Πρέπει να γνωρίζεις την αλήθεια , να την ψάχνεις και η αλήθεια θα σε ελευθερώσει.."


Τζόρνταν Μάξγουελ (Jordan Maxwell)



Μετάφραση - Translation :

"The more you educate yourself the more you understand where things come from the more obvious things become and you begin to see lies everywhere. You have to know the truth and seek the truth and the truth will set you free."


Jordan Maxwell

new world orderjordan maxwellglobalization

