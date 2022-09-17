As a Result of the Shelling of the Center of Donetsk, there are Dead and Wounded. - 091722

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people
As a result of the shelling of the center of Donetsk, there are dead and wounded.
According to updated data, during today's shelling of the center of Donetsk by Ukrainian artillery, 4 people were killed and 8 people were wounded, among the wounded was a reporter from the Venezuelan TV channel TeleSUR, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said.
