As a Result of the Shelling of the Center of Donetsk, there are Dead and Wounded. - 091722

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As a result of the shelling of the center of Donetsk, there are dead and wounded.
According to updated data, during today's shelling of the center of Donetsk by Ukrainian artillery, 4 people were killed and 8 people were wounded, among the wounded was a reporter from the Venezuelan TV channel TeleSUR, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said.