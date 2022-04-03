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Satanist funeral of the president's wife "Lady Bird"
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204 views • April 03, 2022
Johnson Johnson, the wife of Lyndon B. Johnson
(36th president of the USA)
It is said that he commissioned the assassination of JFK.
And that he really sparked the Vietnam War.
Pay attention to the hand signals of the "funeral attendants", the hand is formed in the devil's salute, in homage to Satan.
(36th president of the USA)
It is said that he commissioned the assassination of JFK.
And that he really sparked the Vietnam War.
Pay attention to the hand signals of the "funeral attendants", the hand is formed in the devil's salute, in homage to Satan.
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