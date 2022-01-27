CCP’s Propaganda Shows: “Ceremony” for Lifting the COVID Lockdown in a Community in Tianjin

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01/22/2022 CCP’s propaganda shows: Zhuhuali, a community of Tianjin, recently held a “celebration” for lifting the lockdown due to COVID. People counted down to the moment of being released and the residents walked out with national flags in their hands. The song “My motherland and I” was being played and the LED screen showed “Lockdown Lifted”! Humans were locked and released just as animals in CCP China.