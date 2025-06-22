BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Time for the Rebellion
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
43 followers
5
113 views • 15 hours ago

Here are three pieces of evidence that the Jews rule Ameircan today.

1) The Jews (Nuland, Zelensky, and others) started the US proxy war against Russia by using a Jew (Zelensky). Trump promised to end the war on Day One.  We still finance that war against Russia and supply the Dictator Zelensky with weapons and Intel.

2) Epstein Island.  The US Government, under Trump, still refuses to disclose who was running that blackmail operation.  One must assume that it was an Israeli/Jew operation to control US businessmen, politicians and Judges.  And Trump won't touch it.


3) the US is not at War with Iran.  All the MAGA voters don't matter compared to the Jews (Levine, Shapiro, Netanyahoo) and their supporters (Graham, Pompeo, Rubio, Trump).  One call from a Jewish politician in Israel carries more weight than US voters.

It is truly time to rebel. The rebellion must begin in the pulpits.  This Book will fuel our rebellion.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
Colorado, 22 June 2025 A.D.
https://a.co/d/1uoyPxQ


https://www.podbean.com/eas/pb-6idyk-18e38a3

