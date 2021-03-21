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HPD Arrests Peaceful Protesters at Kapiolani Park During Worldwide Freedom Rally
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90 views • March 21, 2021
On March 20, 2021 Hundreds of peaceful protesters assembled at Kapiolani Park in Honolulu, in a worldwide event to protest government tyranny and celebrate freedom.
Emcee Dawn O'Brien introduced Pastor Bud Stonebraker who spoke from the heart about his duty as a pastor to warn people that this evil narrative will enrich a few and enslave many. That we need to bring back righteousness to our land, stop participating in this evil narrative, join together and stand for freedom.
The Honolulu Police arrested a mother and separated her from her two children. The children had nowhere to go. When police were asked what crime she was being charged with, they said they didn't know.
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
Emcee Dawn O'Brien introduced Pastor Bud Stonebraker who spoke from the heart about his duty as a pastor to warn people that this evil narrative will enrich a few and enslave many. That we need to bring back righteousness to our land, stop participating in this evil narrative, join together and stand for freedom.
The Honolulu Police arrested a mother and separated her from her two children. The children had nowhere to go. When police were asked what crime she was being charged with, they said they didn't know.
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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