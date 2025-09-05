There is a way that seems right, but the end is death

Proverbs 14:12 There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.

Matthew 7: 21-23 “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”

video clip from "Please Just Watch and If you are Meant to Understand. You Will..The End Of The WORLD Is HERE" dated 8 4 2025 by Jonathan Kleck

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ