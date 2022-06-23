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The Prophesied Regional Nuclear War in the Middle East
Good News in a Gloomy Age
Good News in a Gloomy Age
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39 views • June 23, 2022

At this point, not many people don't seem to be expecting it, yet it is written in the pages of your Bible. European superstate will finally succeed to push American interests out of the Middle East. A European peace broker will confirm the Peace accord between Jews and Arabs for 7 years (Daniel 9:27). He will be celebrated as savior of the world and will become the head of the European state. As prophesied, he will break the Peace accord right in the middle of it, after three and a half years, when the Great Tribulation starts. And if you wonder who can that person be, there is a good candidate on the European political scene, one that was written off by many due to plagiarism scandal in 2011.

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iranisraelmiddle eastwargermanypeace dealkarl theodor zu guttenbergeuropan dictator
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