The Leftists and Communists in America Are Driving This | Ben Bergquam
Published a day ago

Law & Border host Ben Bergquam, standing in front of a wall at the southern border, says cartels bring illegals over to this location. Border Patrol agents open the gates for them. Leftist open borders organizations set up tents at these locations to give food and water to the illegals — at taxpayer expense. Some of the illegals are now headed to America's suburbs.

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v43vy2i-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-12-28-23.html


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

