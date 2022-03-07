© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Commander of the Sparta, Col. Vladimir "Vokha" Zhoga was awarded "The Star of the Hero" of the DPR. Posthumously. The unit continues to carry out combat missions.
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • March 07, 2022
In Volnovakha, the “Sparta” battalion ensured the exit of the civilian population from the shelling zone all day long, since the national battalions did not give civilians the opportunity to use the humanitarian corridor. The guys literally covered the removal of people under fire with their bodies. The Nazis continued to conduct heavy fire on those who tried to ensure the evacuation. The battalion fought hard. There are losses.
The relatives of the residents of Volnovakha, who asked to take their loved ones out of the shelling - that as soon as the opportunity arises, he will do it. After 30 minutes, he went to fulfill his promise. An hour and a half later, I was informed of his death.
He was only 28 years old and fought for the People of Donetsk since 2014. Liberate the Donbass!
The relatives of the residents of Volnovakha, who asked to take their loved ones out of the shelling - that as soon as the opportunity arises, he will do it. After 30 minutes, he went to fulfill his promise. An hour and a half later, I was informed of his death.
He was only 28 years old and fought for the People of Donetsk since 2014. Liberate the Donbass!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.