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INCOMING!! Inside Look at Chilean Astronomer Carlos Ferrada's Notes- With 'Brother' Robert
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94 views • July 30, 2020
This "asteroid Field" issue seems to be getting legs, big time. Steve has been rather shaky in his accuracy, but the interviews, his and a few others, have been ringing true lately. Others have indeed been coming up with the same data.
Interesting phone interview this:
Interesting phone interview this:
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