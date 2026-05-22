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IDF raped Global Sumud Flotilla participants – organizer confirmed
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IDF raped Global Sumud Flotilla participants – organizer
💬 “It was not one, not two, not three—it was many cases of sexual violence,” Thiago Avila, organizer of the Global Sumud Flotilla, confirmed.
He pointed out that Israel is “a genocidal state” that takes pleasure in violence and torturing people.
Thiago Avila emphasized that the torture the participants endured at the hands of the IDF is "a small fraction" compared to what the Palestinians suffer, where the Israelis use dogs to rape people and remove their eyeballs.
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