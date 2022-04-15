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Appetites Of The Righteous And The Wicked
Proverbs 13:25 (NIV)
25 The righteous eat to their hearts’ content,
but the stomach of the wicked goes hungry.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Righteous, like birds, are sated by God.
The Wicked have a hunger that cannot be satisfied.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckjekry
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