Epic Cash Website Walkthrough | Scarcity, Fungibility, Decentralisation, Fair Launch | Part 1

Brief Intro To Epic Cash:

🚀 21 mil scarcity like #Bitcoin

🚀 Private / Censorship Resistant

🚀 Fair Launch No ICO No Premine

🚀 No VCs No Corporation

🚀 3 Mining Algos CPU GPU Minable

🚀 3 Mining Algos CPU GPU Minable

🚀 Eco Friendly Proof of Work #Crypto

🚀 #EpicCash Community

🚀 #UNCONFISCATABLE

🚀 #UNCONFISCATABLE





Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:13 Why I'm Doing This?

1:24 Scarcity

2:07 Fungibility

3:12 Censorship Resistant

5:00 Centralisation Resistant

5:58 No Pre-Mine

7:40 No ICO

8:11 Other Features

8:47 Accessible Mining

11:50 Outro





Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!





1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf





2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf





3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf





EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/

Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/

Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/

What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk

EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

