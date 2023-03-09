Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK LOCKDOWN FILES: HANCOCK MESSAGES TANTAMOUNT TO DOMESTIC TERRORISM
23 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago |

Recently thousands of What's App messages from ex Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveal a sinister nature of the tactics deployed against the UK population during the COVID scamdemic, some of which are tantamount to domestic terrorism. Will the Police be investigating this man now?Excerpts including The Irish Git and David Kurten. Source: Telegram.


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbible5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21smart citiesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm lieshunger gamesdna manipulationcovid hoaxemrsc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket