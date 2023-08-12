Create New Account
No one knows day or hour! OBLITERATED!! RTTB MUST WATCH! ! !.
gocephas
Published Saturday

KoolCat7729  is straight to the point which is refreshing. He states that in the last days you'll be running to and fro and knowledge will increase. He responds to comments and tells people to bring them on even though some don't agree with what he states.  One comment stated that as soon as KoolCat said revelation from God that he is out.  KoolCat responded when you first  became a Christian and learned about Jesus, it's revelation. When you learn something from the word it is called revelation. I'm not talking about voices, vision or dreams. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelrapturecoolkat

