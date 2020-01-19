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Global Mandatory Vaccination Deception Dr Graham Downing Interview Presentation (MIRRORED)
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804 views • January 19, 2020
Global Mandatory Vaccination Deception Dr Graham Downing Interview Presentation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/B37QqC6si0c
My guest Dr Graham Downing presents the facts about the global mandatory vaccination deception programme being forced on people ..please support my show here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos see other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe... Buy Jasons book here http://jasonliosatos.com/
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Song
DEM208_03 - Compelled to Collab-15373
Artist
Ron Baines, PRS
Album
DEM208 Pizzicato & Piano Patterns
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party, AdRev for Rights Holder (on behalf of Deep East Music America, ASCAP|Deep East Music Ltd., PRS (5 Alarm Music - Deep East Music - BBF)); ARESA, AdRev Publishing
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/B37QqC6si0c
My guest Dr Graham Downing presents the facts about the global mandatory vaccination deception programme being forced on people ..please support my show here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos see other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe... Buy Jasons book here http://jasonliosatos.com/
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
DEM208_03 - Compelled to Collab-15373
Artist
Ron Baines, PRS
Album
DEM208 Pizzicato & Piano Patterns
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party, AdRev for Rights Holder (on behalf of Deep East Music America, ASCAP|Deep East Music Ltd., PRS (5 Alarm Music - Deep East Music - BBF)); ARESA, AdRev Publishing
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