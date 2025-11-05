BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Military Preps For 2026 Civil Unrest
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
91 followers
75 views • 23 hours ago

Military Preps For 2026 Civil Unrest

Why are National Guard units across America being trained for domestic crowd control with readiness benchmarks down to the hour?

 Why have senior Trump officials like Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio taken up residence on military bases? This "News Behind the News" report breaks down a leaked memo and insider consensus pointing to a federal expectation of "organized resistance" and the groundwork being laid to contain it.

The pieces are moving into place for a potentially explosive start to 2026.

Keywords
marco rubiomilitary basessean morgankristi noemleaked memo2026 forecastnational guard trainingdomestic crowd controlreadiness benchmarksorganized resistancefederal preparation
