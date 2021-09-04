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California Drought Manufactured, How To Party On The Titanic
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103 views • September 04, 2021
California Drought, How To Party On The Titanic
https://youtu.be/hnKJNvl2yI4
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/category/breaking-news/
Climate engineering operations are cutting off the flow of moisture to the US West, how much longer can Californians last without rain? Primary reservoirs are about to run dry, Lake Shasta in Northern California is a case in point. Though there is very little water left in the lake and record wildfires are burning in regions surrounding Lake Shasta, the boat launching and recreating continues unabated. No matter how devastating and dire environmental degradation has become, there are many who are willing to ignore biosphere collapse in order to keep their personal pursuit of pleasure going till the last possible moment. Can the masses be awakened in time?
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary
https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbk9URDdmQi1jVVRsYUJhaWcwZ0dHcmpHbVRnd3xBQ3Jtc0trSlJnN1E1d1Y3VHBONG1XOW9aUHlBT3BYV2FibHc5SWF0c1NRcG5CYkdFdFoySkppNFZucFdXRkQ3djBERjN0MmdxRGJtOFRsZkFlRG5Vd3p1Qzl6NVNIN3NUMm41emlhWVdOdHFVSUx2VUVXQ2JkUQ&q=https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
GeoeongineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.
Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most complete GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary regarding climate engineering operations. Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming film release.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
Geoengineering
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
List of Patents:
Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth's atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere
https://pdfpiw.uspto.gov/.piw?PageNum=0&;docid=04686605&IDKey=588EA6965335
&HomeUrl=http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1%26Sect2=HITOFF%26d=PALL%26p=1%26u=%252Fnetahtml%252FPTO%252Fsrchnum.htm%26r=1%26f=G%26l=50%26s1=4686605.PN.%26OS=PN/4686605%26RS=PN/4686605
Weather Modification Patents
_______________________
1891 - 0462795 – method of producing rain-fall
1914 - 1103490 – rain maker (balloon images)
1917 - 1225521 – protection from poisonous gas in warfare
1920 - 1338343 – process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists
1924 - 1512783 – composition for dispelling fogs
1927 - 1619183 – process of producing smoke clouds from moving aircraft
1928 - 1665267 – process of producting artificial fogs
1932 - 1892132 – atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts
1933 - 1928963 – electrical system and method
1934 - 1957075 – airplane spray equipment
1936 - 2045865 – skywriting apparatus
1936 - 2052626 – method of dispelling fog (mit)
1937 - 2068987 – process of dissipat
https://youtu.be/hnKJNvl2yI4
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/category/breaking-news/
Climate engineering operations are cutting off the flow of moisture to the US West, how much longer can Californians last without rain? Primary reservoirs are about to run dry, Lake Shasta in Northern California is a case in point. Though there is very little water left in the lake and record wildfires are burning in regions surrounding Lake Shasta, the boat launching and recreating continues unabated. No matter how devastating and dire environmental degradation has become, there are many who are willing to ignore biosphere collapse in order to keep their personal pursuit of pleasure going till the last possible moment. Can the masses be awakened in time?
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary
https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbk9URDdmQi1jVVRsYUJhaWcwZ0dHcmpHbVRnd3xBQ3Jtc0trSlJnN1E1d1Y3VHBONG1XOW9aUHlBT3BYV2FibHc5SWF0c1NRcG5CYkdFdFoySkppNFZucFdXRkQ3djBERjN0MmdxRGJtOFRsZkFlRG5Vd3p1Qzl6NVNIN3NUMm41emlhWVdOdHFVSUx2VUVXQ2JkUQ&q=https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
GeoeongineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.
Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most complete GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary regarding climate engineering operations. Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming film release.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
Geoengineering
https://justpaste.it/Geoengineering
List of Patents:
Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth's atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere
https://pdfpiw.uspto.gov/.piw?PageNum=0&;docid=04686605&IDKey=588EA6965335
&HomeUrl=http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1%26Sect2=HITOFF%26d=PALL%26p=1%26u=%252Fnetahtml%252FPTO%252Fsrchnum.htm%26r=1%26f=G%26l=50%26s1=4686605.PN.%26OS=PN/4686605%26RS=PN/4686605
Weather Modification Patents
_______________________
1891 - 0462795 – method of producing rain-fall
1914 - 1103490 – rain maker (balloon images)
1917 - 1225521 – protection from poisonous gas in warfare
1920 - 1338343 – process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists
1924 - 1512783 – composition for dispelling fogs
1927 - 1619183 – process of producing smoke clouds from moving aircraft
1928 - 1665267 – process of producting artificial fogs
1932 - 1892132 – atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts
1933 - 1928963 – electrical system and method
1934 - 1957075 – airplane spray equipment
1936 - 2045865 – skywriting apparatus
1936 - 2052626 – method of dispelling fog (mit)
1937 - 2068987 – process of dissipat
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