TLAV Whats in the Pfizer VAX Docs

The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1cdn1z-whats-in-the-pfizer-docs.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yI8feHNXC5Ll/





Whats in the Pfizer Docs





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 6/7/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/mask-microplastics-can-carry-disease-pathogens-new-pfizer-docs-continue-to-expose-massive-coverup/