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IT HAPPENED—Government Used COVID TO Forcibly Separate Families—This Is No Joke!
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131 views • June 25, 2020
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https://parentalrights.org/it-finally-happened-child-taken-due-to-covid-19/
https://www.facebook.com/cborzin/posts/853776773738
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-children-pediatrician-80-percent-asymptomatic/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED) 14 DAY FREE TRIAL ON ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
For More Information See:
https://parentalrights.org/it-finally-happened-child-taken-due-to-covid-19/
https://www.facebook.com/cborzin/posts/853776773738
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-children-pediatrician-80-percent-asymptomatic/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
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