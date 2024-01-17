Aaronic Prayer Blessing to Men of the Last Generation// Ps Samuel Martinez

This is a message to challenge the Men of this Last Generation to stand in the gap for their families and this generation. Hear the Aaronic Prayer Blessing. As we see the End coming what must we do to prepare ourselves and our families. Ministry website is scmministries.org for prayer email your request to [email protected]. For scriptures to stand in prayer click on the prayer dropdown and you will see a variety of scriptures to support your prayer needs.

Videos and pictures from unsplash and music from bensound.

