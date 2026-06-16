REMIGRATION! SEND THEM HOME!

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Everyone around the world is fkn fed up with hostile, greedy, lustful, jealous foreigners invading our homelands. We know what group human-trafficked them in, gave them everything for free, corrupted the governments to allow it, and they're all getting what the fkn deserve now. Return to your homeland while it's still an option. #FAFO #Remigration #Remigracion #SendThemHome #SendThemBack #StopTheCoup #UNRIG #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Deport #NationalDefense
I've made several compilation videos of foreigners attacking local Citizens, and Citizens doing their best to defend their life despite tyrannical measures making everything worse. Enjoy perusing the MJTank channel for more great content!
www.linktr.ee/mjtank108