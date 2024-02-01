Create New Account
A Warning to Those Who Do Not Know Me
Blessed To Teach
Jan 15, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I am giving a warning now to those who do not know me... It’s time to let me love you. It’s time to let me protect you. It’s time to learn about me so you can understand the specific plan I have for you. Now is the time to pick up my word and seek me. #SeekGod #GodsLove #GodsProtection #GodsPlanforYou

