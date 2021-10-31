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Colossians 2:4-15 THE GOSPEL’S FORGIVENESS
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Colossians 2:4-15 THE GOSPEL’S FORGIVENESS – Forgiveness Of Sin Is Found Only Through Faith In Jesus
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
When Spanish sailors discovered the Galapagos Islands, they found so many giant tortoises that they named the islands after them. (Galapago is Spanish for “tortoise.”) Except for a few zoos, the islands are the only place these animals live. We can find them only if we are looking in the right place. In spiritual terms, God’s forgiveness works the same way. God makes it abundantly available, but we must be looking in the right place. More specifically, we must be looking to the right person—Jesus.
How do people try to deal with their sin apart from Jesus?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
When Spanish sailors discovered the Galapagos Islands, they found so many giant tortoises that they named the islands after them. (Galapago is Spanish for “tortoise.”) Except for a few zoos, the islands are the only place these animals live. We can find them only if we are looking in the right place. In spiritual terms, God’s forgiveness works the same way. God makes it abundantly available, but we must be looking in the right place. More specifically, we must be looking to the right person—Jesus.
How do people try to deal with their sin apart from Jesus?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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