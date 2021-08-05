PROPERTY RIGHTS SUSPENDED IN AMERICA ** - Anti-Constitutional Assault by Marxist Democrats to Destroy the American Middle Class- Tucker – 04/Aug/2021

** THE SUPREME COURT RULED THIS IS UNLAWFUL

** NEW DEM MOTTO: MIGHT MAKES RIGHT

** MAXINE WATERS: “I don’t buy that the CDC can’t extend the eviction moratorium – something it has already done in the past! Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them? There is no official ruling saying that they cannot extend this moratorium. C’mon CDC – have a heart! Just do it!”

** THEY DON’T HAVE THE RIGHT TO DO WHAT THEY’RE DOING BUT THEY ARE DOING IT ANYWAY

** WALENSKY WAS A COLLEGE PROFESSOR UNTIL RECENTLY

** CDC: WE’RE IN CHARGE NOW

** THE CDC IS NOT SUPPOSED TO MAKE OUR LAWS

** WALENSKY: EVICT AND BE JAILED

** THIS MEANS PRIVATE PROPERTY NO LONGER EXISTS

** PELOSI STATEMENT ON MORATORIUM: “The CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium,...”

** THE DEMOCRATS KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING IS ILLEGAL

** THE CDC IS NOW IN CHARGE OF OUR ECONOMY

** BIDEN EXTENDS EVICTION MORATORIUM

** CDC ATTEMPS TO SUSPEND THE ANCIENT RIGHT TO PRIVATE PROPERTY

** LANDLORDS ARE FORCED TO ALLOW SQUATTERS ON THEIR PROPERTY WITHOUT RENT BUT THEY STILL NEED TO PAY THEIR MORTGAGES TO THE BANKS