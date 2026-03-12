BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • Yesterday

When Censorship Goes Wild.


 There are various ways the devil censors God's Chosen.  That one was new for me.


The devil knows who belong to God and He targets us for suffering the most, especially when he knows our purpose will hinder him in ways that he does not want.  We are targeted for censorship and suffering and by using those closest to us.  That is the modus operandi of the devil. As it was in heaven so on earth. Which means we should not be surprised who our enemies are because Gods enemies was in heaven with him.. 


 My main platform for God is not social media.  But I use it to cover the areas when people will say they did not know the truth of God, because God will have truth for those who seek it with all their heart like food and water needed in a famine.  It will be there; just not easy to find.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prep like a pro: The complete guide to long-term food security

Prep like a pro: The complete guide to long-term food security

HRS Editors
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

HRS Editors
How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

Zoey Sky
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy