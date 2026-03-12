Truth and Righteousness

When Censorship Goes Wild.





There are various ways the devil censors God's Chosen. That one was new for me.





The devil knows who belong to God and He targets us for suffering the most, especially when he knows our purpose will hinder him in ways that he does not want. We are targeted for censorship and suffering and by using those closest to us. That is the modus operandi of the devil. As it was in heaven so on earth. Which means we should not be surprised who our enemies are because Gods enemies was in heaven with him..





My main platform for God is not social media. But I use it to cover the areas when people will say they did not know the truth of God, because God will have truth for those who seek it with all their heart like food and water needed in a famine. It will be there; just not easy to find.