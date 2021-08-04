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Hemplands Conspiracy. E01. Hemplands
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11 views • August 04, 2021
From its introduction into our nation's Colonial cornucopia, to its sinister criminalization in more recent times, this two part series tells the shocking story of the most amazing and maligned member of the plant kingdom, Cannabis sativa.
This series features a rich archive of rare historic images and insightful observations by Ken Kesey, Dr. Thomas Clark, Gatewood Galbraith, Jack Herer, Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher and many others who follow the warp and weave of this fascinating, true story of how a simple green plant went from important cash crop to sinister outlaw, to subsidized war hero, to counterculture dropout and may yet return as an environmentally friendly economic force once again.
This series features a rich archive of rare historic images and insightful observations by Ken Kesey, Dr. Thomas Clark, Gatewood Galbraith, Jack Herer, Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher and many others who follow the warp and weave of this fascinating, true story of how a simple green plant went from important cash crop to sinister outlaw, to subsidized war hero, to counterculture dropout and may yet return as an environmentally friendly economic force once again.
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