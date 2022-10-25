Episode 190: Psychedelics The New Mental Health Revolution with Matt Zemon

Are there alternatives to antidepressants and antianxiety medications? The short answer is YES. There are ancient natural compounds available to manage these conditions and potential get rid of them forever. Are you tired of the sexual dysfunction from antidepressants? Natural compounds can manage symptoms and leaving you feeling normal, loving, caring and passionate. Sufferings from PTSD? Compounds like Ketamine can provide the relief that one is looking for. My guest Matt Zemon shares his expertise on using Ketamine a legal psychedelic to provide relief.

Do not miss these highlights:

07:48 Experience with guided Psilocybin.

08:55 How similar Hiawatha to Psilocybin experience is.

12:24 Just two sessions with MDMA, 67% no longer have a PTSD diagnosis.

13:38 Antidepressants don’t work for everyone, and they seems to have worsening side effects.

16:22 Ketamine for PTSD, pain, depression and anxiety.

19:23 What’s the standard of care for ketamine, and does it have side effects?

22:08 How safe are psychedelics in general?

25:18 Ketamine has proven to be effective in helping curb alcohol and smoking.

26:09 What Psychedelics do in general to your brain.

30:58 Can someone overdose on a Psychedelic?

35:11 How do people learn more about Psychedelic Medicine?

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Matt has seen firsthand how psychedelics have helped people from different walks of life, and his goal is to “normalize” the conversation and reduce stigma. With an MSc in Psychology & Neuroscience of Mental Health, Matt co-founded two companies dedicated to improving mental health and wellbeing using the power of legal psychedelics. Now, he’s launched HAPPŸŸ, where he and his team are reimagining mental health using guided ketamine therapy. Matt loves to share his journey with psychedelics and mental health, myths and rumors around psychedelic medicine, and how psychedelics can play a powerful role in healing and connection, both for the people that choose to use them and for those that do not.

